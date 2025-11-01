Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin scores his side's first goal | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Mads Frokjaer and Lewis Dobbin scored the goals at St Mary’s

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End made it back-to-back wins with a 0-2 victory at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

After a lively first 10 minutes the game drifted into a scrappy state, as rain hammered down from the Southampton sky. Jordan Storey made a crucial defensive intervention from a dangerous low cross and Daniel Iversen palmed Leo Scienza’s swerving strike clear. That aside, the hosts were restricted well by Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after surviving an injury scare over Andrew Hughes - who was able to carry on - the Lilywhites hit the front on 38 minutes. Loan man Lewis Dobbin had passed a clear opportunity up just seconds before he scrambled home, from Alfie Devine’s low cross. The ball was kept alive and Dobbin reacted fastest to convert from a yard or two out.

Will Still’s side were booed off at the break, with the Saints faithful having made their feelings clear towards owners Sport Republic during the first 45 minutes. He made two changes at half-time but it took a while for Southampton to threaten. When they did, Casper Jander was denied from range by a remarkable, finger-tip Iversen save.

Preston soaked up pressure but always carried a threat themselves. Late in the day, substitute Stefan Thordarson came inches away from clinching the points with a fierce drive from 20 yards. In second half injury time, though, the Saints were killed off with two of PNE’s subs combining in style. Mads Frokjaer led the break and exchanged passes with Thordarson, before slamming the ball home with his first time finish.

Attendance: 27,233 (1,027 away) PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Offiah, Whiteman (c), Armstrong (Mawene 90’), Small (Lewis 79’), Devine (Thordarson 79’), Dobbin (Smith 62’), Osmajic (Frokjaer 62’). PNE unused substitutes: Walton, Nolan, Mawene, Wilson.