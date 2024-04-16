Southampton vs Preston North End LIVE team news, lineups and score updates
Preston North End take on Southampton away from home in the Championship tonight.
It’s a rearranged fixture for Ryan Lowe’s side, after the early March meeting was postponed - on the day - due to a nearby fire. North End’s squad and supporters travelled down to the south coast, but had to head home - with the game postponed a few hours before kick-off. It’s now the 43rd game of the season, for both teams.
Free coach travel has been put on for PNE fans - courtesy of Sky Bet’s ‘For The Fans’ initiative. It looks as though Preston’s play-off push is over, after defeat to Norwich City - at Deepdale - last weekend. Nonetheless, Lowe and co will be targeting a strong finish to the season and as high a finish as possible - having already matched last season’s points tally of 63. As for Southampton, automatic promotion remains on the cards - so North End are in for a tricky test no doubt.
Southampton vs Preston North End LIVE
Free coach travel for PNE fans
More than 150 away supporters benefitted from free travel down to St Mary’s, after Sky Bet funded the coach service as part of its ‘For The Fans’ campaign. #ForTheFans ‘aims to champion the modern football fan and fan culture whilst making their matchday experience better’.
Of course, PNE fans made the long journey down to the south coast in early March - but had to head home without seeing any football. A fire broke out in a nearby warehouse and the match was postponed, four hours before kick-off. Match tickets were reimbursed, but travel costs were not.
PNE director, Peter Ridsdale said: ‘Our fans’ commitment to supporting the club up and down the country is a constant source of pride to us. After the unexpected postponement of the game against Southampton, we are glad to be able to pay them back for their devotion and put on a complimentary travel service for the re-scheduled game - with Sky Bet’s help.”
How to watch/follow tonight's game
Sky Sports have picked the game for full TV coverage, which gets under way at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (KO 8pm).
As a result, iFollow video passes are not available for fans in the UK - most international supporters will still be able to watch.
Audio passes can be purchased on the PNE website, with Guy Clarke and Paul Sparrow on commentary. BBC Lancashire will also be covering the match.
Tonight's officials
Referee: Sam Barrott
Assistants: Daniel Leach, Mark Russell
Fourth official: Gavin Ward
Russell Martin on PNE
"I don't know what their approach will be,” said the Southampton chief. “Whether they feel it's too much for them to get into the play-offs now - or if they feel they might as well just completely throw everything at it and have a go. I'm pretty sure it'll be that because of the mentality of their group and how hard they work. And they've had another really good season. But as I said, it's about us and our approach. We're chasing something ourselves, and something so big and it's so important. The players need to show that on the pitch."
Ryan Lowe pre-match
“I don’t want anyone moaning or sulking; there are still points to play for and we want to get as many as we can,” said the PNE boss. “To be competing with those type of teams and staying in the mix is pleasing, we’ve just fallen a little bit short. It’s out of our hands, as it always has been really. We gave ourselves a fighting chance to creep in there and I tell you now, we were expecting 71 points might’ve got us in. It is probably going to be more than that.
“West Brom and Norwich are pulling away and it’s going to be tough - 74/75 would’ve done it. That’s probably out of our reach, with the games we’ve got. But, you never say never and we’ve got to collect as many as we can. We are on the same points as last season, with four games to go. All four are very, very tough, so what we’ve got to do is recover the lads and put a game plan together or another tough game against Southampton. There is no time to sulk, we’ve got to pick them up and go again.”
Predicted XIs tonight
PNE predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, Ledson, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis.
Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Downes, Smallbone, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Fraser, Adams.
Early team news
PNE are unlikely to welcome back any of Ben Whiteman (ankle), Brad Potts (hamstring), Liam Millar (groin) or Ali McCann (thigh). Ryan Ledson, Alan Browne and Ched Evans all returned to the fold last time out. As for Southampton, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios remain the only absentees.
Welcome!
Good evening and welcome along to our live blog of tonight’s match at St Mary’s - as Preston North End take on Southampton away from home. It’s a really tough test, on paper, for Ryan Lowe’s side - who must embrace the underdog tag. We’ll have confirmed team news for you at 19:00!
