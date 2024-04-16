Southampton v Preston North End injury and team news as 5 out and 1 doubt

Latest injury and team news as Southampton host Preston North End in the EFL Championship.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 15th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 08:16 BST

Preston North End make the long trip down to the South Coast to face Southampton in a rearranged EFL Championship fixture.

The Lilywhites and the Saints were due to meet on Wednesday, March 6 but the match was postponed. A fire near St Mary's caused significant disruption in the area, resulting in the postponement.

Over a month later, the two sides will play the clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Preston come in to the game having lost 1-0 to Norwich City in a match that dented their play-off hopes. Gabriel Sara's 86th minute effort saw the Canaries extend their gap over the Lilywhites to eight points with just 12 points left to play for.

A win is a must for Ryan Lowe's men if they are to break in the top six and even then it might not be enough should Norwich continue their unbeaten run. As for Southampton, they won in dramatic fashion at the weekend, beating Watford 3-2. Flynn Downes scored in the ninth minute of additional time after the Hornets had fought back from two goals down after Will Smallbone and Che Adams had scored.

Southampton are seven points off of the automatic promotion places and eight off league leaders Ipswich Town but have two games in hand over the Tractor Boys. A win on Tuesday would bring them to within three points of third-placed Leeds and four off Leicester City, who have played 42 games this term.

Preston North End haven't beaten Southampton since defeating them 1-0 in the Championship back in December 2007. If they do it they will have to without Ali McCann who could miss the remainder of the campaign. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the two sides who clash at 8.00 pm on Tuesday.

Sustained an injury against Huddersfield Town in the week. Missed the crunch clash with Norwich City.

1. Ali McCann - out

Sustained an injury against Huddersfield Town in the week. Missed the crunch clash with Norwich City.

Photo Sales
Ryan Lowe said: "Yeah, I am disappointed for Ali. I said, hopefully someone is looking down on us to help us - not hinder us. He has (been a star man of late). He (McCann) has got a thigh strain, which could be two, three or four weeks, depending. I’m not sure how he’s going to cope for the next few games. “I’d say he’ll be unavailable for Southampton and QPR. Leicester is ten days on from then, so I don’t know if it’ll be Leicester or West Brom. "We will just keep monitoring him and see how he is. He felt something in the last game and we had him scanned, because we were cautious. He said he felt fine and up to now, he still feels okay."

2. Ali McCann - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said: "Yeah, I am disappointed for Ali. I said, hopefully someone is looking down on us to help us - not hinder us. He has (been a star man of late). He (McCann) has got a thigh strain, which could be two, three or four weeks, depending. I’m not sure how he’s going to cope for the next few games. “I’d say he’ll be unavailable for Southampton and QPR. Leicester is ten days on from then, so I don’t know if it’ll be Leicester or West Brom. "We will just keep monitoring him and see how he is. He felt something in the last game and we had him scanned, because we were cautious. He said he felt fine and up to now, he still feels okay."

Photo Sales
Limited to just two appearances for the Saints this season. He was due to return in mid-January but the problem he had was deemed worse than expected. Joined last summer from Sunderland for a reported £8m.

3. Ross Stewart - out

Limited to just two appearances for the Saints this season. He was due to return in mid-January but the problem he had was deemed worse than expected. Joined last summer from Sunderland for a reported £8m.

Photo Sales
Another player that has been out for a long time. Larios last played for the Saints against Newcastle United in November 2022. It was suggested that he might return by the end of the campaign.

4. Juan Larios - out

Another player that has been out for a long time. Larios last played for the Saints against Newcastle United in November 2022. It was suggested that he might return by the end of the campaign. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonNorwich CitySky SportsIpswich TownRyan LoweLeicester CityWatfordPrestonLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.