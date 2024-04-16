2 . Ali McCann - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said: "Yeah, I am disappointed for Ali. I said, hopefully someone is looking down on us to help us - not hinder us. He has (been a star man of late). He (McCann) has got a thigh strain, which could be two, three or four weeks, depending. I’m not sure how he’s going to cope for the next few games. “I’d say he’ll be unavailable for Southampton and QPR. Leicester is ten days on from then, so I don’t know if it’ll be Leicester or West Brom. "We will just keep monitoring him and see how he is. He felt something in the last game and we had him scanned, because we were cautious. He said he felt fine and up to now, he still feels okay."