Preston North End make the long trip down to the South Coast to face Southampton in a rearranged EFL Championship fixture.
The Lilywhites and the Saints were due to meet on Wednesday, March 6 but the match was postponed. A fire near St Mary's caused significant disruption in the area, resulting in the postponement.
Over a month later, the two sides will play the clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Preston come in to the game having lost 1-0 to Norwich City in a match that dented their play-off hopes. Gabriel Sara's 86th minute effort saw the Canaries extend their gap over the Lilywhites to eight points with just 12 points left to play for.
A win is a must for Ryan Lowe's men if they are to break in the top six and even then it might not be enough should Norwich continue their unbeaten run. As for Southampton, they won in dramatic fashion at the weekend, beating Watford 3-2. Flynn Downes scored in the ninth minute of additional time after the Hornets had fought back from two goals down after Will Smallbone and Che Adams had scored.
Southampton are seven points off of the automatic promotion places and eight off league leaders Ipswich Town but have two games in hand over the Tractor Boys. A win on Tuesday would bring them to within three points of third-placed Leeds and four off Leicester City, who have played 42 games this term.
Preston North End haven't beaten Southampton since defeating them 1-0 in the Championship back in December 2007. If they do it they will have to without Ali McCann who could miss the remainder of the campaign. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the two sides who clash at 8.00 pm on Tuesday.
