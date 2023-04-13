Sleepless nights for Liam Lindsay in Preston North End's play-off chase, but not for the reason you might expect

Although there is the obvious stress of trying to get into the top six, that is not the reason for the Scot’s struggles. Instead, it’s the war wounds from his recent games in blue and white.

Lindsay split his head open against QPR and needed bandages and came out of the last game against Reading with a bruised ear, meaning settling on his pillow has been tough.

It has been a transformative year for the 27-year-old who secured a starting spot in the side and also signed a new deal until 2025 back in December.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay controls under pressure from Reading's Tom Holmes

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, he spoke about his season so far, PNE’s play-off push, this weekend’s game against Millwall and his lack of shut-eye.

How do you reflect on the season so far?

“There's obviously been ups and downs, as there are in every season, but as a whole it's been positive looking at where we are right now. Personally, I've enjoyed it as well, playing nearly every game. It's been positive up until now.

“It's been a big season for me, especially coming into the last year of my contract. Everything has fallen into place quite nicely and I'm just enjoying my football.

“It was a new experience but not a very nice one. I'm glad it's done, I've got a few more years now. It was all quite quick, I think it only took a couple of days. It was all quite quick and easy.

"It's a great club, the players, the coaches, the fans, everything is great. It's been amazing so far so I've enjoyed it and hopefully I'll enjoy many more years.”

You’ve had a brief dip this season but come back from it quickly, is that a sign of where you are mentally?

“Every experience in football just makes you stronger. I've had good times and I've had bad times but it keeps going up and down, you just need to keep it as even as you can for the consistency. I think I've had that this season.

"I've had way more ups than downs. I've been going into games this season confident in my ability and I think that's the best place you can be as a footballer. Even at the top level, people that you know are good players, if they don't have a lot of confidence it's amazing how much of a dip they have and how good they can actually be.”

Millwall away last season is where you came into the side last season and it’s another big game for you this season too isn’t it?

“The clean sheet, 0-0. Ben Whiteman missed a pen and it could have been a good away day. It'll be a tough game, we're on the same points. It's a big game in terms of the table so we'll see what happens there.

"We're confident in our ability, we've been good away from home for the whole season really. I think we'll be looking to get the three points. It'll be a hard game, as always in the league, you don't get many easy games.

"It'll be a battle and hopefully we come out on top.”

How does it feel to be in around the top six?

“It's good. Other than Barnsley, it's probably the only other season in my career where you're up amongst it. It's a good feeling and hopefully it continues.

"I don't think there have been many looking at us. We've been going along quite nicely. We had a bit of a dip a few weeks ago but we've bounced back and won three in a row so we're all feeling good.

"Pressure wise, I think there is more pressure being at the bottom of the table than there is at the top.”

How’s the head?

“It's not good. It's more the sleep. I've got a bruised ear from the weekend and my head is split open on the back, so I need to lie on my right side. It's a big target to be fair, so nobody can miss it.