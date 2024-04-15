Big Sky Sports change for Preston North End faithful next season after £935m EFL deal
Preston North End supporters will no longer watch their team on iFollow, as of next season.
The Lilywhites look set to remain in the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign. And, the EFL recently announced its new rights agreement with Sky Sports. The deal, worth £935m over the five-year period, will make Sky Sports the home of the EFL.
More than 1,000 EFL fixtures will be broadcast live next season, with iFollow/club streaming services coming to an end. The current contract, between the EFL and Sky, was set to expire this summer.
The new deal has increased the rights value by 50 per cent and will provide ‘significantly enhanced exposure’. As per the EFL’s explainer, the deal includes an agreement to spread the coverage of clubs more equally - as well as longer notice period for TV picks, for fans.
In total, 1,059 of the Football League’s 1,891 matches will be shown - across the EFL, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy. Each weekend of league action, 10 fixtures are to be broadcast - five from the Championship and five from Leagues One and Two. For more information, read here.
