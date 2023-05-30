Sky Bet Championship title odds as PNE are joined by Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle
The Owls prevailed in a dramatic conclusion at Wembley as Josh Windass scored a diving header in the 123rd minute of the Sky Bet League One play-off final against Barnsley.
With the game goal-less, and just seconds away from being decided by a third successive penalty shoot-out at the national stadium, the 29-year-old beat Harry Isted from Lee Gregory’s delivery to break the hearts of the Tykes, who were down to 10 men following the dismissal of Adam Phillips.
Darren Moore’s side joined Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in climbing a division, while passing Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading on their way up.
Meanwhile, relegated Southampton were joined in the Championship by Leeds United and Leicester City, following their final day departures from the Premier League, and traded places with second tier champions Burnley, runners up Sheffield United and play-off victors Luton Town.
Here is how the Championship table will look next term, according to Sky Bet’s ‘win outright’ market.
- Odds were correct at time of publication.