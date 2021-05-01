Skipper Alan would be Browne-d off to be left out of Preston team

Alan Browne

The Yorkshire side travel to Deepdale for North End’s final home game of the season (3pm).

The Lilywhites secured their Championship status with their 1-0 win over Coventry City last weekend, which has led to many wondering if interim head coach Frankie McAvoy may choose to rotate.

Tom Bayliss and Jayson Molumby are both central midfielders who have found minutes in short supply recently in a well-stocked area for PNE.

In theory, there is nothing now for North End to play for – they cannot be relegated and the play-offs have never really even been on their radar this season.

Their captain, however, does not see it that way, and does not want to see his playing time limited if he has earned his starting spot.

“I’d be fuming if he dropped me for someone else,” said Browne.

“It doesn’t matter what stage of the season it is, I work hard every day and if someone works harder than me then fair enough.

“But if they’re not, and they’re not doing better than me then I don’t expect to be taken out. Pre-season is the time for that, not during the season when there are games to be played.

“I want to play every game that I’m fit for and can be involved in if I deserve.”

The 26-year-old feels that those not currently involved will not want to just have game time handed to them.

PNE’s club captain feels that a starting spot has to be worked for.

Browne admits there is an element of selfishness but that is a part of the game and winning your place ahead of others. He said: “I don’t think the guys who haven’t been playing would like it either.

“You’re just getting a token, you’re not actually working for it and being credited with a start.

“It’s just handed to you because you’re safe and you’ve nothing to play for.

“I think from both points of view it’s probably not a great thing to do.

“Maybe introducing people for the last 10 or 20 minutes, you can probably justify a case but if I get dropped I want whoever is coming in to justify their place.

“You have to be selfish –that’s fair to say for every player. You work so hard for your whole life to get to this stage, you’ve then got to work even harder to get into the team and keep your place in the team and establish yourself.

“That shouldn’t just be handed on a plate to you. You should be rewarded for your hard work.