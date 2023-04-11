News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
35 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school

SIX 8/10s - Preston North End player ratings gallery after last-gasp win over Reading in the Championship

Preston North End made it three in a row on Easter Monday as they scored in the 92nd minute to beat Reading 2-1 at Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Tom Cannon opened the scoring just before the hour mark for North End and it was no less than they deserved, but they were pegged back by Reading with less than ten to go in the game thanks to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s header.

Brad Potts netted a header of his own however in the second minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half to move PNE level with the play-offs, with fellow top six chaser Millwall up next.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day...

Preston North End's Brad Potts is mobbed after scoring the winner.

1. Pile on!

Preston North End's Brad Potts is mobbed after scoring the winner. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Was forced into a couple of saves in the second half that he made well, although he was a little caught out for Reading's goal as the header looped over him. Still, a good showing with some important saves and punches.

2. Freddie Woodman - 7

Was forced into a couple of saves in the second half that he made well, although he was a little caught out for Reading's goal as the header looped over him. Still, a good showing with some important saves and punches. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Another good game from Storey who just goes about his business really well. Underrated crosser of the ball too on the occasions he's able to push forward down the right.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Another good game from Storey who just goes about his business really well. Underrated crosser of the ball too on the occasions he's able to push forward down the right. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Dealt really well with the aerial threat of Reading, including Andy Carroll who was taken off in the end. Took a bang to the back of the head where he cut it open at QPR but brushed it off and put a shift in for the team.

4. Liam Lindsay - 7

Dealt really well with the aerial threat of Reading, including Andy Carroll who was taken off in the end. Took a bang to the back of the head where he cut it open at QPR but brushed it off and put a shift in for the team. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
DeepdaleReadingMillwall