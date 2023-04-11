Preston North End made it three in a row on Easter Monday as they scored in the 92nd minute to beat Reading 2-1 at Deepdale.
Tom Cannon opened the scoring just before the hour mark for North End and it was no less than they deserved, but they were pegged back by Reading with less than ten to go in the game thanks to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s header.
Brad Potts netted a header of his own however in the second minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half to move PNE level with the play-offs, with fellow top six chaser Millwall up next.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
1. Pile on!
Preston North End's Brad Potts is mobbed after scoring the winner. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Freddie Woodman - 7
Was forced into a couple of saves in the second half that he made well, although he was a little caught out for Reading's goal as the header looped over him. Still, a good showing with some important saves and punches. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Another good game from Storey who just goes about his business really well. Underrated crosser of the ball too on the occasions he's able to push forward down the right. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Liam Lindsay - 7
Dealt really well with the aerial threat of Reading, including Andy Carroll who was taken off in the end. Took a bang to the back of the head where he cut it open at QPR but brushed it off and put a shift in for the team. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd