SIX 8/10s - Preston North End player ratings gallery after derby day defeat of Blackpool

Preston North End redeemed themselves at Deepdale on Saturday as they beat Blackpool 3-1.

By Tom Sandells
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Brad Potts opened the scoring with a powerful strike before Ben Whiteman made it two with a bending free kick before half time. Tom Cannon made it three for PNE as they coasted to their win, with Jerry Yates turning home a late consolation.

The win saw Preston go within five points of the play-off places, with Millwall and Blackburn Rovers – both five points ahead of them in fifth and sixth – still to come this season.

Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...

Ben Whiteman (3rd right) is mobbed by team-mates as he celebrates scoring his side's second goal from a free-kick

1. Delight for Whiteman

Ben Whiteman (3rd right) is mobbed by team-mates as he celebrates scoring his side's second goal from a free-kick Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

It looked like it was going to be a game where the North End keeper would be a bystander but he was called into action a few times and did what he had to do. Was unfortunate to concede before the end.

2. Freddie Woodman - 7

Freddie Woodman - 7 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Often a bit of an understated performer in the North End defence but Jordan Storey just went about his business on Saturday and gave the Blackpool defenders very little to go off.

3. Jordan Storey - 8

Jordan Storey - 8 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

It just so happened that a lot of what Blackpool threw at PNE came down the middle of the defence, in which case Liam Lindsay would get his head on it. He's had a dip in confidence lately but Saturday will do it no harm.

4. Liam Lindsay - 8

Liam Lindsay - 8 Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

