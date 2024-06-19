Ex-Preston North End, Leeds United and Sunderland boss 'in talks' for international job
Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson is being linked with a sensational job - the manager of India’s national team.
Igor Stimac was relieved of his duties on Monday and, according to Football Insider, Grayson is a leading candidate for the role. Croatian coach Stimac failed to take India to the third round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers and underwhelmed in the latest Asian Cup.
Negotiations with Grayson are now said to be under way, with him having left Indian Super League side, Bengaluru FC, last December. The 54-year-old spent 18 months in charge there and won the Durand Cup in 2022.
Grayson was the man to guide Preston to the Championship in 2015, via the League One play-offs as Swindon Town were beaten 4-0 at Wembley. His 19-year career as a manager has delivered four promotions - all from the third tier.
He took North End’s arch-rivals, Blackpool, up as well as Huddersfield Town and Leeds United. The North Yorkshire-born man left Preston in 2017 to join Sunderland. He has also managed Bradford City and Fleetwood Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.