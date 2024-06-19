Simon Grayson | Getty Images

He guided PNE to promotion in 2015

Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson is being linked with a sensational job - the manager of India’s national team.

Igor Stimac was relieved of his duties on Monday and, according to Football Insider, Grayson is a leading candidate for the role. Croatian coach Stimac failed to take India to the third round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers and underwhelmed in the latest Asian Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations with Grayson are now said to be under way, with him having left Indian Super League side, Bengaluru FC, last December. The 54-year-old spent 18 months in charge there and won the Durand Cup in 2022.

Grayson was the man to guide Preston to the Championship in 2015, via the League One play-offs as Swindon Town were beaten 4-0 at Wembley. His 19-year career as a manager has delivered four promotions - all from the third tier.