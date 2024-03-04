Former Birmingham and Leeds boss blocks Preston North End promotion-winning manager's route back into game
Former Preston North End boss Simon Grayson has been denied a chance to return to English football.
The 54-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC towards the end of 2023, was the favourite to replace Neil Harris as manager of League One strugglers Cambridge United.
However, the U’s have gone down a different route and have instead opted for Garry Monk to be their new boss. The 44-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Abbey Stadium outfit, who sit 19th in the third tier and just four places above the relegation zone.
Like Grayson, Monk had found himself out of work prior to his appointment, having last been present in the dugout at Sheffield Wednesday. The former Leeds, Swansea and Birmingham boss was sacked by the Owls in November 2022 - but is now back in the game, charged with keeping Cambridge in League One.
For Grayson, who guided the Lilywhites back to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2015, it’s back to the drawing board as he bids to make a return to English football. He’s currently 25/1 to replace John Coleman at League Two Accrington.