4 players who will miss Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End and 3 more who might

The Lilywhites face the Owls in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

Preston North End are on their travels this weekend as they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough with a Saturday lunch time kick-off.

The hosts don't possess the best of records against the Lilywhites as they've won just two of their last seven games against them, however they did win 1-0 the last time the two sides met. North End have won twice in their last three visits to Wednesday.

Should PNE take the lead they will have to be wary as Wednesday have collected more points than any from a losing position. They've got 10 points when they've trailed, and four of those have been recovered in their last three games. Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off...

Barry Bannan is banned for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Olaf Kobacki has been missing for over a month because of a muscle injury. Danny Rohl expects him to return before Christmas. He is back on the training pitch and a return date of December 21 has been earmarked for him.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference with The Star, Rohl said this about Kobacki: “There is no question mark, he will come back soon. He works hard every day and it is good that he is around us now. You feel he is closer. He is back in every meeting now, he can learn and understand what we do.”

Barry Bannan is missing through suspension. He picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign against Derby County and as a result will have to sit this one out. Nathaniel Chalobah could be pushing to replace Bannan, having played his first game of the league campaign.

Akin Famewo is out injured until March 2025. He picked up an injury against Portsmouth towards the end of October, and now has a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Ike Ugbo missed out the late win against Derby with a minor muscular injury.

He stepped out of training last Thursday, and there's no confirmation as to whether he has recovered in time. Dominic Iorfa had to be withdrawn at half-time due to a niggle he had taken in the game. Pierce Charles was not a part of the squad because of a small hand issue.

Out: Akin Famewo, Barry Bannan, Olaf Kobacki. Doubt: Ike Ugbo, Pierce Charles, and Dominic Iorfa.

Preston North End’s absentee list has shortened. Robbie Brady is the only player set to miss out against Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Preston North End team news

Liam Lindsay and Mads Frokjaer are both expected to return to the squad this weekend. Lindsay has been sidelined with a groin problem, whilst Frokjaer has been contending with a hamstring issue. Robbie Brady is a confirmed absentee, but his return isn't too far off.

He suffered ankle ligament damage at the end of October but has since recovered. The Republic of Ireland international has trained, but he won’t be used for the trip to Hillsborough.

Providing an injury update in his pre-match press conference, Paul Heckingbottom said to the Evening Post: “Robbie has trained, but it is a bit too soon for Robbie. We will see, but I am not expecting to use Robbie. Mads is back, Liam is back. Robbie has just missed a lot of football, so it would be a big decision to throw him in.”

Freddie Woodman is available once again after serving a one game suspension for his two yellow cards against Stoke City. Ched Evans and Patrick Bauer are also two options to consider after they recovered from their respective injuries.

Out: Robbie Brady.