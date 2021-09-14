Sheffield United v Preston North End: Team news, tickets and streaming details

Frankie McAvoy takes his side to South Yorkshire on the back of three unbeaten league games - wins against Peterborough and Swansea, together with last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Bristol City.

The PNE head coach will be hoping to see a continuation of that form against the Blades, this was the first of two games this week against sides relegated from the Premier League in May.

Sheffield United go into the clash after winning their first league game - 6-2 against Peterborough - under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Serb having been appointed in the summer.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy

Team news:

North End have added Connor Wickham to the squad after the striker signed a four-month contract on Monday.

The former Crystal Palace and Sunderland man had been training with North End for the best part of a month and featured in a reserve game last week.

He's been given the No.21 shirt.

Ched Evans is likely to miss the game against his former club because of a calf strain. That was sustained before being sidelined of late because of Covid.

Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair are ruled out, as his Matthew Olosunde.

Sheffield United will be without David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens, while Sander Berge tested positive for Covid while on international duty with Norway,

Tickets:

There will be no ticket sales on the night at Bramall Lane. They can still be bought on the phone or in person at the Deepdale ticket office until 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Coverage:

The game is live on Sky Sports' red button service from 7.40pm. Fans can also buy an iFollow pass.

Dave Seddon and Tom Sandells from the Lancashire Post will be at the game, providing live updates via social media and on a live blog on our website lep.co.uk.

Man in the middle:

Experienced referee Geoff Eltringham is charge at Bramall Lane.

The County Durham officla last took charge of a PNE game in April, the 3-0 win over Derby County at Deepdale.

The last time:

Sheffield United and PNE last met a year ago in a pre-season friendly at Bramall Lane.

The game finished in a 2-2 draw, Jayden Stockley heading an equaliser with the last touch of the game. Daniel Johnson scored North End's first goal from the penalty spot.

In the league, this is the first meeting between the clubs since the 2018/19 season.