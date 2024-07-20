Chris Wilder | Sportimage

PNE face the Blades on Friday 9 August

Preston North End kick off their Championship campaign under the Deepdale lights, against Sheffield United.

The Blades are back in the Championship after relegation last season, and there’s been plenty of change to Chris Wilder’s squad at Bramall Lane. United are waiting for a takeover to be completed by a US-based consortium, which las led to some incoming business stalling this summer.

But, Sheffield United have added a handful of new recruits to their squad. It was certainly needed, after the Blades released 10 players in the summer. George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe, Ben Osborn and Daniel Jebbison have all found new clubs.

Ollie Norwood, John Egan, Oli McBurnie, Jordan Amissah and Chris Basham remain free agents as things stand. United have also lost loan duo Ben Brereton Diaz and Yasser Larouci, while Aston Villa saw a buyback clause triggered in Cameron Archer’s deal - so he is back at Villa Park.

United have made four recruits as things stand, with Wilder adding plenty of experience to his dressing room. Kieffer Moore has been signed from AFC Bournemouth, with the Blades also picking up Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton on free transfers.

More business is likely, before PNE’s Friday night showdown. Leeds United are being strongly linked with a move for Jayden Bogle, who is reportedly keen to secure a move to Elland Road. United, like Preston, have been linked with Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows.

The Blades have also been credited with interest in released Newcastle United pair Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett - and ex-QPR man Andre Dozzell. Key midfielder Gustavo Hamer is also the subject of speculation, with Premier League clubs said to be eyeing a swoop.

Sheffield United squad (19/07)

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Ivo Grbic Defenders: Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sam Curtis, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton, Jilli Buyabu

Midfielders: Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Callum O’Hare, Anis Ben Slimane Forwards: Rhian Brewster, William Osula, Antwoine Hackford, Kieffer Moore