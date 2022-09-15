Sheffield United look well set for Premier League return ahead of Preston North End clash

Preston North End will be welcoming the league leaders to Deepdale this weekend, in part thatnks to a 94th minute winner from Reda Khadra on Tuesday as the Blades saw off Swansea City late on.

That narrow 1-0 win sees them top of the tree so far, having lost just once all season. If not for PNE’s freakish start to the season, they would have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just five times, and their 17 goals scored cannot be matched. Iliam Ndiaye is leading the way for goals with four but summer signing – and centre back – Anel Ahmedhodzic is closely behind him on three, with Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge.

Ahmedhodzic was signed in a deal worth up to £4m with McBurnie moving for up to £20m and Berge setting them back £22m. With the money spent on the squad at Bramall Lane, promotion is expected.

Rhian Brewster celebrates his side's goal against Swansea City.

Those big money moves are not the only ones, with Rhian Brewster moving for a healthy fee from Liverpool, and it is safe to say that United are one of the big hitters in the division.

They also managed to hold onto their best talents this summer, such as Berge who scored against PNE last season, their parachute payments likely helping in that regard.

The Norway international was seen as a real coup for then Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who looked to build on a strong start to life in the Premier League. They finished ninth just three seasons ago, though they finished bottom the following year.

Like most clubs that come down from the Premier League, they are well set to return. Last season didn’t quite go to plan, although it very nearly did, and a lot of that has to be down to the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom. Slavisa Jokanovic was boss at the start of the year but Heckingbottom took the Blades from 16th to fifth, after signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

There were plenty of doubters when the former Barnsley manager was given the job, and such a long contract, but it seems to have been a stroke of genius. He had faith in his squad whilst Jokanovic still felt he needed a few more in. Heckingbottom has added to his ranks in the summer but has largely picked up where his side left off last season.

The core of the Blades team has experience in the top flight so they will be keen to make a return.

The recent history between the two sides is evenly mixed, North End having won three, as have United, with two games drawn in their last eight.

Last season saw plenty of drama, Brewster scored early on at Bramall Lane before Daniel Johnson equalised. Berge thought he had won the game with six minutes to go but for Emil Riis to snatch a late equaliser.