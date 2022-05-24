The Lilywhites ended their play-off hoodoo by clinching promotion at the 10th time of asking through the end-of-season knockout format, doing it in some style too.

They beat Swindon Town 4-0 on May 24, 2105, Jermaine Beckford netting a hat-trick and Paul Huntington scoring.

North End were three goals to the good by half-time as their 25,000 supporters enjoyed a late afternoon under the Wembley arch.

Here we look at the PNE players on duty that day and what they are doing now.

1. Sam Johnstone The goalkeeper, capped three times by England, is coming to the end of his contract with West Bromwich Albion and is tipped to make a move into the Premier League this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

2. Tom Clarke PNE's Wembley skipper helped keep Fleetwood Town in League One in the season just ended and an option on his contract has just been taken for a second year at Highbury. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright The Australian defender has just had another dose of Wembley joy after winning the League One play-off final with Sunderland. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

4. Paul Huntington The Cumbrian Cannavaro has just said farewell to PNE after 10 years, scoring in the play-off final being one of the highlights of his stay. Photo: Daniel Hambury Photo Sales