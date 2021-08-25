Sepp van den Berg hails 'unbelievable' game as Liverpool loanee scores and Preston North End win in the Carabao Cup

The Lilywhites took the lead through Emil Riis before the Dane doubled his and his side's tally, with Morecambe grabbing a goal back before half time.

The Shrimps drew level in the second half through Cole Stockton before a thunderbolt from Ryan Ledson put PNE back in front and van den Berg sealed the tie.

It was a frantic encounter played in front of more than 4,000 at the Mazuma Stadium, North End selling out their allocation and having their voices heard throughout the night.

Sepp van den Berg during PNE's 4-2 win over Morecambe. Credit: PNE/Ian Robinson.

Van den Berg is new to playing in front of the PNE fans, having first joined on loan last January when games were being played behind closed doors.

Moments like his, celebrating in a crowd of Preston fans spilling onto the pitch, is what it is all about for the Dutchman.

He said: "It was a good game to watch and to play in. I think they did well, they pressed us for the whole game.

"We played better - from 2-0 to 2-2 and then winning, it's a good game and with the fans it was perfect. We got the win and that's all that matters.

"I knew before the game that the away stand was sold out so I knew it was going to be a good game, especially with Ledson's goal and then my goal they were just going crazy.

"It was unbelievable.

"Celebrating with the fans was what it was all about, especially playing towards them and coming from 2-2.

"We have to be honest, it was not good from us and we had to secure the game.

"But coming from 2-2 and celebrating with the fans, it's what it's all about."

The 19-year-old scored his first goal for PNE, turning home fellow wing back Greg Cunningham's cross to confirm their place in the third round.

It's all vital experience for the Liverpool loanee who was hoping to have contributed to a goal before now.

"Finally! I was waiting last year for maybe an assist and then a goal but now I've got my first goal," he said.

"Hopefully there's many more to come.

"It's more experience and with the fans being back, it's good to get used to people shouting at you and celebrating with you.

"Playing every game, scoring too now, I'll take it all with me and hopefully keep going like this."