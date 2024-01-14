​Second half link-up play between Will Keane and Emil Riis looks promising, Preston fan John Smith assesses the 2-0 win over Bristol City

​​The classic cliche of ‘a game of two halves’ was one which could definitely be applied to Saturday's game with Bristol City.

In the first half we were so slow in getting the ball out from the back it was like we were one of Stan Butler's Luxton and District buses parked up in the depot in need of a "Get That Bus Out" type of geeing up from Inspector Blake.

However, following a triple substitution, the second half was a far cry from our relatively poor attacking showing in the first as we finally managed to get on the front foot and started to move the ball more forwards.

To coin another one of Blakey's catchphrase after one of the three half-time changes, Will Keane had scored two goals to give us three points and ‘It made my day’.

After four defeats in our last five home games, it is fair to say that some of the natives have been getting restless and this showed when there were audible "boos" from some as the players disappeared down the tunnel for the interval.

Despite the fact we had kept the back door shut and were goalless it had been a drab first half in which we had created next to nothing which unfortunately was very typical of many games seen here in recent months .

In the second half, we were by far the better side especially after scoring the all-important opening goal thanks to Keane.

As I have said before, in my opinion, the system of playing just Milutin Osmajic up front means he constantly has to drift wide as he has no close support – it just does not work.

When he was replaced and we went with Emil Riis and Will Keane upfront we looked far more dangerous and the pair combined for our killer second goal.

Credit must be given to under fire manager Ryan Lowe for the boldness of his triple substitution which included replacing captain Alan Browne, outstanding in some of our recent games, as well as Osmajic and Duane Holmes. The link up play of Keane and Riis was a promising positive to take from this game.

I feel that being without our Danish striker for such a long period has been a massive loss for the team and it is pleasing to see him getting back to some level of fitness at last.

If when fully fit Riis was paired regularly with Osmajic or Keane upfront along with Millar in support we would almost certainly be more attacking minded which I think would be more pleasing on the eye for some of the restless Deepdale faithful.

Football is a results base business and if Lowe is going to keep his job in the long run he needs to somehow rid his team of this negative sideways and backwards style of football and get his side to play more on the front foot.