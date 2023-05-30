The decision comes just three days after Coventry were beaten at Wembley in the play-off final, losing in a penalty shootout to Luton Town. The Hatters scored all six of their penalties, with Fankaty Dabo missing the decisive spot kick in sudden death – his last action at the club having also been released on Tuesday.

Maguire was not in the squad at Wembley, though was seen on the bench and comforting his teammates throughout the tense affair, with Mark Robins coming from a goal down to take the game to extra time and then all the way to penalties.

Another former PNE player who has been released was not in the squad for the big day, as Todd Kane bids farewell to the Sky Blues. The right back started his senior career at North End, his first loan away from parent club Chelsea, back in 2012.

Sean Maguire in action for Coventry City

For Maguire however, there is no uncertainty after having six settled years in England. He joined PNE from Cork City and scored 22 goals in 159 appearances, 10 of those coming in his first campaign in PR1. The 29-year-old has spent his whole international career at Deepdale too, making his Republic of Ireland debut shortly after joining the club and going on to claim 11 caps so far, although he has been left out of previous squads.