Saturday’s Championship gossip: Ex-Preston North End man to join Birmingham, Blackpool sign winger, QPR target more deals

Blackpool have seen off competition from a host of clubs to land non-league winger Sonny Carey, reports the Blackpool Gazette.

Bournemouth, Luton Town and Swansea City were all interested in signing the Kings Lynn Town midfielder.

Birmingham City are set to sign former Preston North End loanee Chuks Aneke on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic, according to Football League World.

Championship round-up

The forward was on loan at Deepdale from Arsenal in 2012, playing seven times for PNE.

The Sheffield Star says Sheffield United will ask Kean Bryan to confirm if wants to extend his stay at Bramall Lane before Slavisa Jokanovic’s arrival next week, as they attempt to apply the finishing touches to their summer recruitment programme.

Elsewhere, QPR boss Mark Warburton has told the club’s website he wants “two or three more” signings during this summer’s transfer window.