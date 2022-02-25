Ryan Lowe’s counting down the games for Preston North End

The Lilywhites travel to Coventry tomorrow for their 35th Championship contest of 2021/22.

Once they have chalked that and next week’s clash with Bournemouth off, Lowe will look at the picture with 10 matches left.

PNE manager Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “When we get to the last 10 games we have 30 points to play for.

Emil Riis will be hoping to start when Preston North End visit Coventry City

“If we can push on to 50 or more points before then, it gives a good mark of where we can get to.

“We have to find a bit more consistency over the next few games but when we get to 10 left we’ll see where we are.

“If there is a chance to push on and get into the play-offs which is what everyone wants, we will try and do that.

“If there comes a time when you think you can’t make it and want as many wins as possible to finish as high as you can, we’ll do that.

“I’m really pleased with where we are at, we are still on course to hit the targets and objectives I asked for when I came into the building.

“We want to win as many games as we can and find out where we can get to.”

Lowe will check on the fitness of Patrick Bauer who came off during Tuesday night’s draw with Nottingham Forest with a hip injury.

He must decide between Ched Evans and Emil Riis to partner Cameron Archer in North End’s attack.

Evans and Riis – scorer of the winner in the reverse game against the Sky Blues at Deepdale in November – have been rotated in recent games.

There could be a place in the matchday squad for Josh Murphy for the first time since October. The on-loan winger has been sidelined by ankle and calf injuries but Lowe says he is ‘very close’ to returning.

PNE will have another big away backing at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with more than 2,500 fans travelling.

Said Lowe: “I haven’t looked back before my arrival to see what the away days were like and how many fans were coming but the last few away trips have been fantastic.

“The fans have travelled in their numbers and we have been getting good results.

“They see it as a good Saturday afternoon out and we have to do our part on the pitch to get them noisy, get them singing and shouting.

“Our remit is to send our fans home happy and we’ve been doing that away of late.

“We’d like to send the fans at Deepdale home happy too and we are working on that.”