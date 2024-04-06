Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left to rue a lack of clinical edge in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.

On Gentry Day, the Lilywhites took a point back up the road and finished the day in 10th spot. North End’s best chance of the match fell to Andrew Hughes, just before half-time, but he dragged his shot wide from close range. PNE kept the back door shut but could not find a way through in the second half, with Will Keane volleying a chance wide. Post-match, Lowe was satisfied with the performance - and the point, to a degree.

“Listen, we’ve got a valuable point which will hopefully help us,” said Lowe. “We did enough to win it, I think. We had some great chances - Hughesy, Jack, Keano. There were some good set-plays in there, we just didn’t have that clinical edge at the top end of the pitch - which we’ve had in games. But, as I said to the group, we came here to win. We had 22/ 23 goals at the top end of the pitch and were solid at the back, with a back five, which was important for us today - against a good team. We still had that goal threat, but didn’t manage to put it in the back of the net.

“At this stage of the season, you need three points. But as I’ve always said, if you can’t win it then don’t lose it. They are a good team and have been in good form, scoring goals. We nullified their strengths and had some good moments. There are no complaints - sometimes they ricochet or go in, if you scuff it. A point is valuable for us at this stage of the season, away to a team in good form; it’s important we didn’t lose it. I think we did everything we could to try and win it, because we had some good opportunities. They are a good team and they’ve got some good players.

“They are going to come out and have a go, aren’t they? Then they changed shape, brought different players on and threw everything at it. But, our lads stuck to the plan and the out of possession didn’t change. I thought they were fantastic. For our players to adapt and not get pulled out of little slots, which is what they were trying to do - with Dennis, Bayo, Asprilla - we frustrated them. The first half was a little bit more ‘us’ because we had some opportunities. Second half was going to be backs to the wall a bit and try get them on the counter, which we did - but we couldn’t take advantage of it.

“It was just that moment of ruthlessness that has cost us. All’s we have tried to do is stay in the top half of the division as long as we can and we have gained a point, rather than lost it. I know other teams have won, but we can’t worry too much about other teams. It’s a big week, next week. We’ve got a massive week; teams have got to play each other. All’s we can do is worry about ourselves and keep ourselves in the mix. We have got two home games this week and if we can stay as close as we can (to Norwich), it gives us a fighting chance.”

PNE were depleted for the game, with captain Alan Browne absent along with Liam Millar, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans. North End’s boss handed a first start to Greg Cunningham, since October, while Jack Whatmough was pushed into midfield, next to Ali McCann. Lowe discussed his team selection after the game and the chants from away supporters, for him to make a substitution - the first of which came after 82 minutes.

“It is difficult, isn’t it?” said Lowe. “When you are losing quality players through injury, it’s not easy. But, I don’t sit here and moan about it. I get on with it. We’ve had a kick in the teeth, if you like. But, I have got trust in the players. We put Greg in, who was fantastic. We put Jack Whatmough in central midfield, alongside Ali. But, we still had the firepower, with three attackers on the pitch. But yeah, youngsters on the bench, it is football. We just get on with it and the lads worked their socks off today, to gain a point.

“I didn’t know they were singing for a change. I didn’t know that, until afterwards when I sat down. We were mindful to do a change anyway, but the game plan was going to a tee. And we still had opportunities. I thought Emil was tired towards the end, then the next thing he gives you a burst and a sprint. But, the positions those players played today and the job they had to do, out of possession, was dropping up and down and not getting split. It’s not easy and bringing fresh lads on, to do that job, you are mindful of that. We made the changes, they were coming anyway to try and win the game.”

When asked if Frokjaer didn’t fit into the plan today - and whether Lowe can understand supporters wanting to see him on the pitch, the PNE boss said: “Don’t ask me those questions, because you are now asking me to go against the fans and I am not doing that. So, don’t put those words into my mouth, because that’s not happening. So, ask me a different question because that’s poor from you.”

