Ryan Lowe wants to make a big first impression on Preston North End fans

Lowe’s first game as PNE boss comes against Barnsley at Deepdale and there will be a spring in his step as he walks to the technical area.

He will have had just three training sessions with the squad to get them pointing in the direction of what he wants from them.

But Lowe wants those first impressions to count with the North End faithful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe (photo: PNE)

Lowe said: “They will see something different from the games I’ve watched and seen.

“We will hopefully be very attack-minded, on the front foot and aggressive – I don’t want to give too much away to Barnsley at this stage.

“What you get from a Ryan Lowe team is hopefully what you see tomorrow afternoon.

“There is a winning formula in our dressing room, you don’t go to Bournemouth and win, you don’t go to Middlesbrough and win if you haven’t got that.

“I’ve read a few quotes from the players about beating teams at the top of the league and then not being able to beat teams who are lower down.

“We have to find that consistency and it is my job to find that.”

Lowe will be without a few players tomorrow, Ched Evans, Andrew Hughes and Sepp van den Berg all described as ‘struggling’.

Matthew Olosunde is ruled out having come off with a groin strain at Blackburn, a game which Tom Barkhuizen missed because of an ankle problem.

There will still be players who miss out on a starting place or a seat on the bench but Lowe has promised that all the squad will get a fair crack of the whip.

Said Lowe: “I don’t want the players who aren’t picked in the team for the first game to think, ‘That’s me, I’m not going to play again’.

“They will play, everyone in the squad will get a chance.

“Once I’ve named the team I will be honest with the group and explain why I haven’t picked someone.

“I’ll tell them to force their way in, show me a bit more.

“It is difficult, they will only have had three days to shine on me which isn’t very long.”

Being among the North End fans will be important to Lowe as he settles in.

His appointment this week should add a decent number to the attendance.

Lowe said: “The supporters are massive and I want to build relations with them.

“I want to have a rapport with them, see them, speak to them.