Ryan Lowe wants Preston North End’s home form to match their away performances

The Lilywhites’ away form has been stronger under Lowe, with 10 points collected from five matches.

Lowe has not seen his side beaten at home but after a win against Barnsley in his first game in charge, they’ve drawn with Birmingham, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Late Emil Riis equalisers in the last two home matches have made those draws that bit sweeter.

North End striker Ched Evans will be hoping or a start against Huddersfield

However, three points will be on the target when North End host Huddersfield Town tonight (7.45pm) under the Deepdale lights.

Lowe said: “We want to be winning more games at home than we have been doing.

“We don’t always want to give ourselves lots to do and keep coming from behind in home games. The goal Emil Riis scored at Deepdale the other week, you wanted it to be a winner.

“We want to give ourselves a fighting chance at home, start a bit better.

“The three games we have drawn here have all been a bit different.

“Birmingham scored late on, against Sheffield United we had a man sent off.

“The first half of the Bristol City game wasn’t good enough, we know that.

“The tables are reversed a bit, if you win your home games and draw away, then everyone is happy.

“We are winning away and drawing at home, doing it the other way round.

“As long as we are not losing, I don’t like losing any game, let alone at home.

“Sometimes a team will come with a game plan, it is up to us to see that and nullify that plan.

“We want to be getting three points rather than one.”

Playing tonight gave PNE an extra day to recover from the win at Hull and get ready to face Huddersfield.

Obviously that shortens the build-up to Saturday’s visit to Peterborough United.

With no fresh injuries from Hull reported, Lowe has some selection choices.

Daniel Johnson is back and refreshed after international duty with Jamaica.

The midfielder was used from the bench at Hull having only flown in from the Caribbean last Friday.

Lowe has been alternating between Cameron Archer and Ched Evans as the strike partner for Riis.

Archer got the winner at Hull so will be full of confidence. A possibility is to pair him with Evans and give Riis a breather.