Ryan Lowe wants Preston North End to build on their derby win when they take on Queens Park Rangers

The feelgood factor generated by the midweek 1-0 win is one PNE manager Lowe wants carrying into tomorrow’s clash at Deepdale and for the remainder of the season.

North End are down to their last half-dozen matches, with four of them on home turf.

For Lowe, this closing spell is all about finishing strongly and building strong foundations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Beating Blackpool was a big step in that direction and however much Lowe enjoyed it, his focus is now on trying to get the better of QPR.

Lowe said: “It was an enjoyable night, a good performance, the attitude and application from all the players was excellent.

"The fans were excellent, they had a great time, and now we have to try and replicate that against QPR.

"We have four weeks of the season left and I’m gutted that it is finishing so soon.

"I don’t want the season to end if I’m honest but it will end because we’ll run out of games.

"I want the lads to have that same mentality, to give everything in these next six matches and finish as high up the table as possible.”

Lowe reported no fitness issues from the Blackpool game and will run the rule over the squad in training today to assess their freshness.

Ched Evans missed out on the squad on Tuesday night after suffering a toe injury last week at Derby.

Lowe wasn’t prepared to risk him in the derby even though the striker wanted to be involved with the help of a painkilling injection.

"We’ll have a look in training at what we have got and go from there,” said Lowe.

"We’ve near enough got everyone training so it will be the same group to choose from.

"I want to try and keep that momentum going in terms of selection but if we are forced into something, we will deal with it.