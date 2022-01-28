Ryan Lowe wants more of the same from Preston North End against Bristol City

The Lilywhites host Bristol City (3pm) and will be chasing the points which could enable them to move into the top half of the Championship.

Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion saw them edge up to 13th place in the table.

A noisy travelling support numbering around 1,000 was in the Midlands to see PNE inflict a first home league defeat of the season on Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Archer during his Preston North End debut against West Bromwich Albion

They saw Emil Riis and Cameron Archer find the net, Archer scoring on his North End debut.

The Aston Villa loan striker will get his first look at Deepdale tomorrow and hopefully display similar instincts in front of goal to those he showed at The Hawthorns.

North End manager Ryan Lowe thinks Archer’s arrival will have a positive affect on the club’s other strikers.

Riis got his 10th league goal and 14th in all competitions on Wednesday, with Ched Evans impressing up front.

When Evans came off with a knock, Sean Maguire replaced him and put in a strong shift next to Archer.

Lowe said: “When you bring a player in, I think it can give everyone a lift.

“You look at Seani when he came on, he was fantastic.

“We had talked about the need to manage games going to places like West Bromwich and he helped us do that.

“What helps you get points is sticking to the game plan and it was important we got the ball in their half quite quickly and played in there.

“Cameron has come in and given the other strikers a bit of a boost.”

Lowe enjoyed what he saw from Greg Cunningham on Wednesday night, the left wing-back laying on both goals after breaking into the box.

Cunningham has started four of the last five matches and the one he was on the bench for, he came on as a sub in the first half.

Said Lowe: “Greg is technically very sound, he knows the game, he’s a seasoned pro and knows his way around the division.

“When you’ve got Greg performing like that, it is an asset to your team.”

Lowe will run the rule over players at Euxton this morning ahead of choosing his team. He will be mindful of the quick turnover between games but is sure to stick as closely as he can to Wednesday’s side.

Meanwhile, North End midfielder Josh Harrop has gone on loan to Fleetwood Town in League One to try and get regular football.