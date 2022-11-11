Ryan Lowe urges Preston North End fans to keep backing his side with send off planned

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle after their last win, against Reading

North End play host to Millwall on Saturday with fans’ groups urging their fellow supporters to take advantage of the flags and wavers on offer at the ground, and to bring their own and their own scarf to add to the atmosphere.

It will be PNE’s final home game during this first part of the season with league football in the top two divisions pausing from this weekend to allow for the World Cup in Qatar.

Lowe is aware of the backing his side has and thinks his side have felt the benefit.

He said: “It's massively appreciated. I get that sometimes it can be a pain, especially if it's raining, but the effort they go through to carry their flags and take them with them, it definitely doesn't go unnoticed.

"Fair play, continue to do that. Bring your flags, bring your scarves, whatever you're bringing, and get behind the group.

"They certainly have done of late and you've seen that when they do get behind them of late you get good results. That's what we want to continue.”

The hope is that Saturday’s game can be a special occasion with the unprecedented position fans will find themselves in over the next month as league football is forced to move to one side.

Lowe knows it can be a special occasion, but only if his side gives a performance worthy of it.

He said: “We'll have to perform for it to be special and that's up to us. I've said that many times, the fans play their part as they have been. If it was the last game of the season it would be absolutely special wouldn't it? But it's not, it's another game for us where we can finish off on a high.

"It can be a bit of a special occasion for the fans where we can finish off on a high because they won't see us again for another four weeks, five weeks until we're back at Deepdale.