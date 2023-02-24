Ryan Lowe unlikely to risk key defender as he explains Preston North End's injury situation

Ched Evans will be missing for this weekend’s game against Wigan Athletic – and was sent off in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season – as he serves the final match of his suspension. Ben Whiteman will serve the second of his three-match ban, with Ali McCann now ruled out for the season alongside Emil Riis.

Andrew Hughes limped off in PNE’s last game against Hull City and is another doubt for Saturday’s game at Deepdale. Lowe is unsure whether the Welshman will feature against the Latics but explained his frustrations do boil over should he and his staff make the wrong choices when it comes to knocks.

Lowe said: “Andrew Hughes has got a slight sprain in his abductor, we're monitoring him on a day to day basis.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes leaves the field injured

"Will the weekend come too soon? Potentially, but he's rushing back to be available again. We'll give him the best possible chance over the next couple of days and see where he's at. We won't risk anyone, no matter who it is.

"We try to be cautious and give someone else an opportunity. When you have lads with little niggles that could potentially turn into something longer, that's one thing I don't do.

"I kick myself if something like that happens and I lose my rag a little bit with my fitness coaches and physios if that was to happen. That's why I took it out of Troy's hands last week.

"We had a conversation and then after the conversation when I said he wasn't playing he told me he thought it was the right thing. They're never going to tell you they don't want to play because they do. We have to be mindful of even small injuries that we don't rush them back too soon.”

Lowe has some choices to make in the defence this weekend, with Jordan Storey taken off at half time in the last game due to his performance. Bambo Diaby came on – and needed four stitches for a head injury – but finished the game alongside Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham at the back.

The North End boss accepts the headaches that come with picking the team.

