Lowe's former assistant at Plymouth Argyle and Bury was confirmed as the Potters' new manager this week. Schumacher succeeded Lowe at Home Park in December 2021 - after his move to Preston - and guided them to the League One title. He had Argyle 16th in the Championship.

But, following Alex Neil's dismissal at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke's pursuit of Schumacher ended in success - with Paul Gallagher having overseen two matches as caretaker boss. Schumacher has taken on a challenge with Stoke in 19th spot, but Lowe believes they've got the right man.

"Fantastic appointment, yeah" said Lowe. "Absolutely over the moon. I spoke to him a couple of times and I know Plymouth Argyle fans will be disappointed. But, I think when you are doing a good job - and how you do a good job - you are eventually going to move on. That is what Schuey has done. He is going to another fantastic club, who need a bit of stability in management and they've got some good players. But yeah, really pleased for him because it is fully deserved."