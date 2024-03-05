Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe wants to see bravery from his team in Wednesday night's tussle with Southampton.

The Lilywhites head down to St Mary's for the first time, in the league, since 2009. North End are unbeaten in their last seven matches and sit three points outside the play-offs. Standing in their way in midweek is a Saints side gunning for automatic promotion, back to the Premier League.

"Yeah listen, another tough game," said Lowe. "We'll debrief (Hull) and there are lots of positives and some bits we can tidy up on. Going to Southampton, it's another tough place to go - they have just won 4-3 in the last minute. They haven't been in as good form as they'd like, but they've still got loads of top quality players and are a good team. Again, we will go there and be brave, be bold and enjoy the ride."

Lowe added: "We will just take each game as it comes. I know that is an old cliché, but that's all we can do. We have got a points target to try and get, by the Plymouth game. And if we get there, great - we'll give ourselves a chance. We are in a mix of probably eight teams who can try and get two places. As long as we are in the mix and have something to fight for, we'll keep fighting and that is all we can do - worry about the next game and see where it takes us.