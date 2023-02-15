Ryan Lowe says Preston North End MUST perform and get a result against Luton Town

It is a huge game for North End and their boss as they look to avoid making history. Never in Preston’s long and stories history has one of their team lost six home games in a row, and Lowe’s men have so far lost five in a row.

The Hatters have lost once in their last eight in the Championship and will travel to Deepdale fourth in the Championship table.

PNE did however win the reverse fixture, thanks to a wonder goal from Brad Potts, and are looking to do the double over Town.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe watches the second half against Burnley alongside his coaching staff

Lowe said: “They're all big games, the Luton game is obviously a game that we need to perform in and get a result, definitely.

"When you've lost two on the bounce like that you need to get back on the bike, like I've said many times, sooner rather than later, when you do that the optimism comes back and everyone has a smile on their face and the belief is back.

"The next four or five games will define where we're going to finish in this season. It's important that we start collecting points sooner rather than later.”

PNE have been sliding down the Championship table of late and find themselves in 12th, six points off the play-off places. Thought two wins would in theory get them into the top six, their -9 goal difference is some way off Watford’s +3 who sit in the final play-off spot.

Lowe’s side were last in the play-off places thanks to a strong run of form and he backs his side to be able to do it again.

He said: “That's the belief I have in the group and it's the belief that we all need to have. I know there are times of disappointment creeping in and I get it, I do. I'm disappointed as well. I have to question myself first and foremost in terms of team selection and whatnot, but I have to try and do what's best by the group.

