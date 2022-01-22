Ryan Lowe says Preston North End lacked creative quality during their defeat to Swansea City

Ryan Manning's 51st minute goal settled this Championship clash in the home side's favour, the wing-back hammering home a shot from 25 yards.

North End huffed and puffed in pursuit of an equaliser, one almost coming late in stoppage-time when substitute Ryan Ledson' s goalbound shot struck Greg Cunningham who couldn't get out of the way.

That was a rare shot on target for the visitors during the game, a Ched Evans header in the first half the one-time PNE stretched Swansea keeper Ben Hamer - he tipped Evans' effort over the bar.

Preston North End manager salutes the travelling PNE fans at the final whistle

North End manager Lowe said: "I thought we might have got something at the end there, Ryan Ledson's shot hit Greg Cunningham on the line, he couldn't have shot it any sweeter and it was going in.

"I just thought the game in general all over the park, our turnovers were too quick, we gave the ball away too cheaply. We were trying to force things up to Emil Riis.

"Their goal was a great strike from 25 yards out.

"I want us to be a bit more brave and positive on the front foot in the final third. We ran our socks and our work rate was fantastic.

"But that last little bit was missing. We know we have to start finding a way of scoring more goals and creating more chances.

"We created a few things on the counter-attack in the first half but ultimately the final ball wasn't quite right. That's football, sometimes you get them right and sometimes not."

It was a first league defeat as PNE boss for Lowe, his other loss having coming in the FA Cup further down the M4 at Cardiff a fortnight ago.

Lowe said: "I thought the game was even, two good footballing teams trying to play the right way.

"In the first 15 minutes we played around the back a bit too much for my liking. I know I want us to play football but there is a time and place.

"We had runners to try and get behind their aggressive high line, we had Emil and Ched in there but we didn't hit them enough.

"In the second half we changed shape a bit to try and put more pressure on them. We did that.

"The effort is going to always be there but we were just lacking a bit of quality in certain areas.

"That's for more to sort out and find a way to do the right things."