Lowe had initially spoken of his hope to have his skipper back before the end of the campaign but it now looks likely that the Irishman has played his final game of the 2022/23 campaign – that is, at least for the regular season...

Lowe said: “It all depends on what happens but he's finding it tough at the moment, the injury, it's not as straightforward as we thought it was. He's fine, he's doing gym stuff, but there's no way I was going to rush him unless it's a must. At the moment, with two games to go, definitely not. With four or five games to go, maybe so.

"At this moment in time he probably won't be back any time soon. He's gutted that he's been missing and I've had to pick him up and say it is what it is, injuries come and go. It's come at a bad time for him but as I've always said it gives someone else an opportunity. He's still there, he still leads the group on a daily basis and he's still at the games.

PNE captain Alan Browne and striker Ched Evans

"All we can do now is help him to get better as soon as he possibly can and get back to full fitness. He's been a credit to himself, his family and the football club.”

Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis are continuing their rehabilitations from long-term injuries but Ched Evans has been under the knife this week for his. Evans has suffered a spinal problem as a result of his playing career but has been under the knife for an operation on his back.

Though Lowe would not say much when it came to the Welshman’s career, the fact that there at least is even some normality following the surgery is enough for him.

Lowe said: “Ched, on Wednesday, had a successful operation on his back. He's up and about, walking about, a little bit of pain but the operation has done as well as it could have gone. We're hopeful.

"As long as Ched can walk, which when I heard that the operation was successful and he got up and went to the toilet, that was enough for me to be pleased. Whatever else comes from it is a massive, massive bonus.