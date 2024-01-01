Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left to rue his side's first half defending in the 2-0 loss to Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Alex Pritchard fired home the opening goal from distance after 10 minutes, before Nazariy Rusin flicked home the Black Cats' second just before half time. North End were unable to find a way back into the contest and fell to a disappointing defeat on New Year's Day.

"I haven't got time to analyse it in five or 10 minutes," said Lowe. "I will analyse it, but what I will say is that we cannot give that much space and let the shot go into our net from 35 yards out - first and foremost. We've got to get up to the ball and the second one, just before half time, we spoke about it all week. I thought Pottsy did well with Jack Clarke, but the ball goes into their box, their 'keeper catches it and we leave one of the best players in the division isolated. Even two tackles couldn't bring him down or take the ball off him; we knew we needed to lock that out.

"That is the danger. He puts the ball across and in this division, 2-0 at half time is a tough score line to come back from. It is more or less game over. I was asking (at half time) for a bit of belief, to roll sleeves up, to be a bit more dogged and be brave on the ball. We weren't clinical enough or clever enough at the top of the pitch to get a goal. It was only six days we beat Leeds United, then to lose against Sheffield Wednesday was disappointing. Today we had large parts of possession; probably not enough moments to win a game.

"But, in saying that, we cannot give two goals away like we did today. It is all frustrating at the minute, because you've got to keep trying and finding solutions and that's what we will do. I cannot criticise the players; they give us everything. I have said many times that we lack quality, but we are going to have to find solutions of where and how we get it. It's up and down, definitely: win one, lose one, draw one. That is not good enough for where you want to get to.

"The points we got early on in the season was obviously good, but we need to get back to that and find a way. It is all of our jobs to put it right. There are some good players in there and they've proven it throughout the season so far. We need to find a solution to do something a little bit different, whether it is a shot from 25 or 30 yards. But, what I will say is that Mads had two clear cut chances for his quality and ability and they went over. They had one moment in the first half from 35 yards and it found its way in.

"Our analyst, Dan, has just told me he didn't have to clip anything in the second half really - in terms of chances. But, as I say, the game was done and dusted and they managed it well. You have to be confident. You cannot sit there and cry or grumble; you've just got to get over it and get on with it. We will analyse and debrief it on the way back - looking at the good stuff and the stuff we need to do better. The inconsistency is key really. We have not been consistent enough to go on a run of winning games. It is in there, because you've seen it. But, we need to find it quick like you said."