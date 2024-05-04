Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said he ‘100 per cent’ believes he can take the Lilywhites forward - despite a hugely disappointing finish to the season.

Defeat at West Brom, on the final day of the campaign, was PNE’s fifth in a row - with no goals scored in any of them. It is the second time in North End’s history they have lost the last five games of a season. Preston ultimately finished 10th in the 2023/24 table, on 63 points - Lowe firmly thinks he is the right man to take North End on, in his third full season at Deepdale.

“I am sick of apologising, because I don’t want to too much for the performances, but I have to and I get the frustration,” said Lowe, post-match. “What I can say to them is to keep supporting us - it is their football club and we are just here to try and get them where they want to get to. I always thank them (the fans) for all their effort, staying behind for the lads. I know there were one or two finger pointing and that’s fine. But, these are good lads - we are going to add to it next season and you’ve seen how close we’ve got next season.

“To finish 10th is a bonus, but we should be on more points and if we’re finishing anywhere, we should be finishing just outside of the play-offs. I felt, all season, we had a really good chance of getting there. So again, apologies to them - I think they can go away and reflect, like I will. I will be working tirelessly over the summer, to make sure we get some players in and recruit well - like we have done - to go one step closer next season. The day I can’t (take it forward) is the day I walk away and I have said that with Craig and Peter.