Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hailed the resilience of his players again, after the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites hit the front after a drab first 20 minutes, with Liam Millar fizzing a low shot - from distance - past Tom Glover in the Boro net. Michael Carrick's side hit back 12 minutes into the second half though, in some style too as Finn Azaz picked out the top left corner from range.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter

Within three minutes, though, North End were back in front - despite the momentum appearing to be with the away side. Will Keane's shot looped up for Emil Riis, who tucked home his second goal in as many games - and sixth in total, against Boro. That strike proved enough for Preston to seal their third successive win, which leaves them level with sixth placed Coventry City.

"A fantastic night's work for the boys," said Lowe post-match. "They are dead on their feet in there, as such. They worked their socks off. The resilience... wow. I have said to them in there that it's massively pleasing. Sometimes you cannot help but drop the way we did and soak it up. We gave the ball away to let them have penetration and we need to nullify that. I thought first half way okay, then they came out and had a right good go. To get their goal the way they did, you cannot give a player of that calibre and quality time.

"But, then for us to show that character and desire to get right back into the game - right after their goal - was massively pleasing. It was a fantastic team performance in different ways, but more importantly a fantastic three points. Credit to the boys, they are listening to the game plans and following it out there. I don't say too much to them at the end other than 'well done, we go again' - but the resilience they are showing. Yeah, we don't want to keep sinking and dropping but we will look at it, debrief it and give constructive criticism.

"But, if they are happy consolidating wins in that way, then I am and as the manager I have to stick with them. We want to get higher up and look after the ball a bit better, of course. When you are up against good teams like Middlesbrough, with their patterns of play and movement, you have to just dig in. There are gels and waters going on for them, because the games come thick and fast and you've got to be brave to deal with that."

The night also marked the 10th anniversary of Sir Tom Finney's passing. PNE wore limited edition shirts to celebrate the life of North End's greatest ever player and club icon. Preston fans sailed a surfer flag across the Alan Kelly Town End pre-match and Lowe was glad to pick up a positive result, on such an occasion.