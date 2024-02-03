Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was proud to see his players get over the line and win 3-2 against Ipswich Town - who lost for just the fourth time this season.

Will Keane scored two first half goals against his high flying, former club - either side of George Edmundson's own goal. But, promotion chasing Ipswich did not go down without a fight as substitute Kieffer Moore netted twice in the second half. PNE managed to see the three points home though and Lowe was delighted to start February with a victory.

"I don't think the heart rate was good, but I thought the lads were fantastic in everything they did, from start to finish," said Lowe. "First half was great - we scored the goals and went in three up, but you always know a team like Ipswich are going to come out fighting and they did. Bringing a Premier League player on in Kieffer Moore, they caused us some problems going more direct. I thought our lads dealt with it very good, for large parts.

"The goals are obviously disappointing, but if the truth be known it doesn't really matter. We have got three points, scored three and conceded two, which we aren't happy with, but the points are the most important thing. It was basically just more of the same (the message at HT). When they bring Kieffer Moore on they dink balls up. I just walked off the pitch next to him, he is a man mountain. The first one was dinked up and Fred made a save for the second one; we just weren't able to deal with it. But the lads did terrifically to hang on and get the points.

"I don't know what happened with the one where Mads closed the 'keeper down. I think he touched it and then handballed it, which could've been another goal. That maybe would've seen the game clear for us, but I cannot fault the lads' effort. We tried to set the tone, being on the front foot and really being aggressive and brave. We are not tagging on to people - we are closing spaces from their 'keeper's kicks and doing a job-and-a-half for your mate. When the ball is travelling, you can get across and that is what they did right from the off.

"Before half time, there was a chance for Mads to slip Liam Millar in and I was a bit like 'ahh' - because at four nil, you would like to think it's game over. At three-nil, you are thinking they will make changes and have a reaction - which they did. We had to deal with large pressure from them, but they are a good team aren't they? Let's not deny it, they are fantastic and I hope they get promoted to be honest. I think they deserve it - Kieran has done a fantastic job and they've got some brilliant players, who bravely take the ball on the half turn when somebody is up their back side. It is relentless, how they play and keep moving the ball.

