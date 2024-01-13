Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was pleased to see his triple substitution at half time pay off, in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bristol City.

The Lilywhites were looking to bounce back from successive league defeats, with the last Championship outing having been the New Year's Day loss at Sunderland. North End went in with the score line goalless, after a flat first half at Deepdale.

But, a triple half time switched provided the spark Preston were looking for. Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis both impacted the match positively, but Will Keane stole the headlines as his second half brace earned the three points for Preston.

"Yeah, bold decisions," said Lowe, on his half time changes. "We went into the staff room at half time and I said I needed to make bold decisions. We mucked in together and they were tough decisions, bringing people off at half time - the captain included and Duano, a senior pro and Milly. I just felt we needed a bit more power at the top end of the pitch. Milly was isolated a bit in the first half and I felt, whoever scored first would go and win the game. I wanted it to be us.

"We changed shape and went on the front foot. I said to the boys that if they were going to wait for something to happen and they score, then you are backs against the wall. Lo and behold, the decisions paid off. But, credit to the players. I think Keano, Mads and Emil - then Robbie coming on late - credit to them boys. I thought they were fantastic. That is what I call real determination, coming on to the pitch when you have been left out. It is not nice, but I made the bold decision and they performed and scored the goals. So, really pleased.

"Sometimes, when you play a front three, they've really got to be in the game at the top end of the pitch and our front three weren't in the game first half. They were causing us problems, with Mehmeti coming inside and off the back of Whitey. We were trying to drop one of our midfield eights down and we couldn't really get to grips with it. I just felt we needed an extra body up the pitch and I thought 'You know what? Let's get Mads on as well and go as a ten, with two fours'.

"First half, I think both teams were just waiting for something to happen. Obviously, we made the changes and we've gone on and won the game. We had to respect them, because they've got some good players. We went 3-5-2 and we wanted to make sure we were on the front foot, because we hadn't won in a couple of games. We didn't want to go out in the second half and it be flat again. The substitutions changed it, the atmosphere was more bubbly and the intensity was more. We were on the front foot, with balls in behind and we scored two good goals.

"Tactically, we looked at it at half time and that is what I am there to do. They will be disappointed and might come knock on my office door Monday or Tuesday. But, it's fine; it's not personal - Browney has been fantastic for us and is the captain. He's been struggling a bit with a niggle and Duano has probably played more games than he's played in a season so far. Milly is up there on his own and the language barrier can sometimes play a part. So, these are all good players and they were all made up at full time with their team mates - clapping the fans.

"As everyone knows, I like a front two but when you've done well in a 4-3-3 - it's sometimes to get the best out of Liam Millar, higher up the pitch and Duano. It is important you try different things and we went back to being us a bit more today. We went 3-4-1-2 if you like and it has paid off for us. I am pleased for the defenders and Fred - he kept us in it first half and made some great saves. Fred has been in a good place in the last week. He has just been solid, so fair play to him for getting himself in that good place - because he's a top goalkeeper.

"I think, when the players are flat on the pitch then maybe the fans can get them going. And, when the fans are flat, the players have to get them going. When they really get behind the players, they stand up and be counted for. I know we've got to do our bit on the pitch, but it is massive for them. They really hear it and focus on it. The lads were talking about it in there - the fans were excellent second half. First half was a bit flat and that's fine, it is up to us to make it better. We did and I think the changes changed it, but they've got a real part to play for us.

