Where are they now? Ryan Lowe’s first Preston North End XI after Plymouth Argyle exit
The Preston North End boss will go up against his old club for the first time - since leaving in December 2021 - on Saturday afternoon
It’s more than 18 months since Ryan Lowe took over the reigns as Preston North End manager - and this Saturday sees him take on the club the Lilywhites lured him away from.
Plymouth Argyle head up to Deepdale as North End return to Championship action, looking to build on a scintillating start to the 2023/24 season. Lowe’s men are top of the league after five matches. PNE’s boss has had his fair share of highs, challenges, ups and downs since being appointed in December 2021, but it’s so far, so good for North End this campaign.
The Lowe-era has certainly flown by, with that first match at home to Barnsley still fresh in the memory. The Liverpudlian arrived with PNE 19th in the table and his task to improve results on the pitch, but also the mood among a disappointed and disconnected fan base. North End have recorded back-to-back mid-table finishes under Lowe, who will hope this season can be the one he takes the club higher.
Plenty has changed within North End’s squad; this summer seeing lots of turnover with eight new additions. Club captain Alan Browne is still a key figure for Lowe, while others remain from those first 90 minutes against the Tykes. Here, we take a look at Lowe’s first ever PNE team and what they’re up to now.