Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe greets Norwich City manager David Wagner

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe will share the touchline with a manager he has great respect for, on Saturday.

The Lilywhites host Norwich City this weekend, with David Wagner’s side occupying the sixth and final play-off spot - as things stand. Eighth placed PNE know that a victory would take them two points behind the Canaries, with one game in hand. North End were 4-1 winners over Huddersfield Town in midweek, while Norwich drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Wagner and Lowe have been through respective, testing periods this campaign. In early December, the two teams played out a drab, goalless draw at an uncharacteristically subdued Carrow Road. But, both managers have come out the other side and are looking to guide their clubs into the top six. It’s all set up to be a fiercely contested encounter, at Deepdale.

“They’re a good team and they are where they are for a reason,” said Lowe. “They had a bit of a dip and I remember speaking to David Wagner about that, when we played them down there. He was excellent - talking about expectation, what they want and where they are trying to get to. No-one has any given right to be up there - you’ve got to earn it and that’s what they’ve done. He was good... I won’t go into too much detail.

“But, it was obviously about the pressure from behind and the performances weren’t great on his behalf. Results were okay and he was a good manager to have a good conversation with. I thanked him for his time - I was in there for about 25 minutes with him. He knows the league and has been there, seen it and done it. He’s managed big clubs and I respect every manager who has done something in the game - and those who are new to it, with new ideas.