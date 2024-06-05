9 free agents who could grant Ryan Lowe his Preston North End transfer wish - from

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:05 BST

Plenty of players are available on a free transfer this summer

It’s a market Preston North End have dipped into plenty of times over the years and manager Ryan Lowe could well target free agents again, this summer.

The Lilywhites will be looking to strengthen their squad and varied recruitment, like last year, could be key once again. PNE’s boss, towards the end of last season, spoke about bringing more ‘leaders’ into the camp.

Experienced heads Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Robbie Brady have all been signed on frees during Lowe’s tenure. So, which players out of contract are of a similar ilk to that - and could help North End’s boss add what he’s looking for?

We take a look at some names, here...

1. Paddy McNair

2. Danny Batth

3. Ollie Norwood

4. Matt Phillips

