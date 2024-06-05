It’s a market Preston North End have dipped into plenty of times over the years and manager Ryan Lowe could well target free agents again, this summer.

The Lilywhites will be looking to strengthen their squad and varied recruitment, like last year, could be key once again. PNE’s boss, towards the end of last season, spoke about bringing more ‘leaders’ into the camp.

Experienced heads Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Robbie Brady have all been signed on frees during Lowe’s tenure. So, which players out of contract are of a similar ilk to that - and could help North End’s boss add what he’s looking for?

We take a look at some names, here...

1 . Paddy McNair The 29-year-old is leaving Middlesbrough after six years. He is a battling centre-back who can also operate in midfield. Good pedigree and Championship experience. Photo Sales

2 . Danny Batth The centre-half is getting on now, but North End could find themselves after a back-up to Liam Lindsay. Batth played 16 games for Norwich last season and 40 for Sunderland, the year before that. Photo Sales

3 . Ollie Norwood Norwood, 33, has been a solid player for Sheffield United over the last last six years but he's leaving Bramall Lane. The midfielder played 27 games in the Premier League last season. Photo Sales

4 . Matt Phillips Someone who has always played well against PNE, Phillips is leaving West Brom after eight years. He is a versatile, powerful attacking player. Photo Sales