Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The summer transfer window officials opens tomorrow (June 14)

Summer business can begin for Preston North End as of tomorrow, as the transfer window officially opens.

The Lilywhites will look to strengthen Ryan Lowe’s squad, with funds available to spend and the aim to recruit first team quality players. North End have spoken to a few targets in recent days and early business would be a boost, ahead of pre-season starting on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As speculation promises to ramp up, here’s a refresh of the manager’s thoughts on the summer ahead - and what he needs in order to improve on the last three seasons.

On the lookout for leaders

On April 30, Lowe said: “Yeah, you are looking at top players who’ve got those leadership qualities. And if they are a tad older, they can run the dressing room. The lads need guidance; we’ve got some fantastic leaders in there, but I just want a few more - so they can manage it themselves. We have not got a leadership group as such, but I want one. And I want them to lead and come to us - I have got a fantastic group of staff and players, but sometimes we all need that little bit of help and that’s what we’ll be looking for.

“We will recruit stronger and that’s down to me, to get players who can compete with each other. We have got a good, core group of players. Some will move on and some will stay, but I think we need to go that one step further next season - and add one or two more seniors and leaders, who can help the group when you do go through bad spells. They are tough, but as I’ve always said tough times don’t last, tough people do.

“The key will be to get people who can fight, week-in-week-out with each other - for the shirt. I’ll have to recruit a bit stronger. I think it has been very good, in terms of options and a balanced squad. But you know, let’s go and get some solid citizens who can help us. What I want next season is, when you go through a bump in the road, to get in and out of it. I don’t want that bump to last long. They are going to be the messages with the recruitment team and us as staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseas market scoured again

On May 2, Lowe said: “We just try to identify some players other people might not be aware of - especially in Europe, which we’ve done before with Mads and Milutin. I think we’ve been smart in our recruitment, but if we can be that bit smarter and get one or two quality, game changers, then it’ll do us well. There are some good quality players over there who need opportunities.

“You can look too much into data and as I say, I need to go and watch a couple of players - which I’ll do. I will get my eyes on them; you know when you see a good player. There’s obviously a couple of things you have to polish up on, but we feel we can coach them in the right way - like we’ve done with all the players.”

The perfect blend - and a striker not ruled out

On May 5, Lowe said: “We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we? We’ve got every position on the recruitment list, that we potentially might need. And do you know what? We’ve got five strikers at the minute - four contracted - but I am not saying I won’t look for another striker. Something might materialise.

“It’s not rocket science, what we are potentially looking for. We’re looking for players who can play in a couple of positions, which we feel can strengthen us. If we get those - the injuries to the likes of Pottsy, Whitey, Ali, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready if that was to happen again. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got strength in depth in the squad, with a little bit more quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeling and dealing; players potentially sold

On May 5, Lowe said: “I have got to be ruthless; I have got to be brutal. It is never personal. There will be players I have to tell: ‘Okay, I think you have (gone) as far as I can take you’. Some clubs might come in for some players and that’s fine. If it is and I can do a deal with them, to move on and then replace, then fine - we will do it. I have got to look at all avenues, in the recruitment next season, to make sure that we are better.

“I have just told the group in there that there will be new additions, more quality coming through the door - some will leave, some will stay, some will be surplus to requirements and may need to go and find another club. Because, I have got to get it right with the recruitment next season - to give ourselves the best possible chance.”

The plan if Alan Browne doesn’t stay