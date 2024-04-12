Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

You’re missing some really key players - Potts, Whiteman, Millar of late - so how pleasing has it been to maintain the push?

"There was my Plymouth speech, when I was speaking about the group and the togetherness, behind the scenes," said Lowe. "Lads have stepped in and that's what you've got a squad for. We've got a fantastic group of players and everyone has had opportunities. All I can pick is what I feel the best team is, but when moments like this come along and you have injuries, people need to step up to the mark.

“Robbie Brady has played right wing-back for a couple of games and that's not easy. Ali McCann has played as a four and it's been good, it's been enjoyable - I think the squad has adapted to it. And what they haven't done is sulk or moan about it, because they've always felt they can compete - whatever squad we've got. They are good players and they're here for a reason. They might not have played as many games as they'd like, but when they play they perform to the level expected. That is really pleasing."

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are the likes of Brady and Holmes invaluable at this stage of the season, given they’ve seen it before?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rob has obviously captained us in the last few games and he's been there, seen it and done it," said Lowe. "Duano has been at the level, in situations like this. I think most of our group, they are senior. The team we had against Watford was very, very experienced. And even the team at the weekend, I know Mads hasn't been in England long, but the squad depth is good. We've got small targets and objectives and we knew this was going to be a big week. You've got to take each game as it comes and you can get a buzz about it - which there is - but as long as my players go out and give it everything, that's enough for me. And what will be, will be."

Have you got a points target in mind that you think will get you in there?

"Yeah, of course," said Lowe. "It could potentially change, but if we get to the points tally - which we feel we can get to - it might be enough. Depending on other results, it might not. But, if we can get near the 70 point mark then you've obviously got an opportunity, haven't you? To be not far off that, right now, with five games to is really pleasing for me - as the manager of the football club and everyone associated. We will give it a right good go and see where it takes us."

Does the Town End feel like a massive factor in the second half at Deepdale?

"I think it is," said Lowe. "Whatever end you are singing at - obviously the other end is for away fans now, most of the time. So yeah, when they are loud, proud and banging the drum, it definitely helps. Milly has scored eight goals in that end, hasn't he? It's interesting, isn't it? For us, we just focus on the game. Whatever end we score at, I am not really bothered. But, it is nice when you can do it in front of however many that end holds. When they are jumping with joy, it is pleasing to see.”

When you came to the club, you’ll have wanted these games won’t you? There is an enormous opportunity in front of you...

"I think I've said from day one I want to push the football club, push each other and push our boundaries," said Lowe, to BBC Lancashire. "I think we've done that, over the course of the two-and-a-half years we've been here. We want to continue that. But, it's hard work and there's a little bit of luck along the way (needed). Decisions along the way can help you, but what I see, every day, at the football club is unbelievable. Everyone works their socks off, to try and achieve something excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All's I can say is that everyone here works hard and hopefully it can pay off. Saturday is a massively important game. If you win, you go two points behind them with a game in hand. If you lose, you probably say it's the play-offs out of the window - potentially. So yeah, it's one we are relishing and one the lads are looking forward to. We know we are coming up against a good team, who've been fantastic under David Wagner."

You said at the end of last season you wouldn’t accept mediocrity and this is not that, is it?