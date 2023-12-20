4 . On the identity of his PNE team - after questions on it from North End fans

"Let me put that back in your corner then," said Lowe. "Who was the fan? And what has the fan done in football? That is fine (they're a paying supporter), no problem. But to answer your question, the identity of football is winning football matches and however way you do it, you do it. So, I won't name the team, but a team playing attractive football, with loads of xGs is sitting third or fourth bottom in the league - or fifth bottom. So, where do you want to be? What do you want to be? I want to compete in every game and we've competed in large parts of games. There have been a couple where we haven't. Do we want to play nice, attractive football? Yeah. Are we allowed to at times? Probably not. Do we have to get the ball up the top end of the pitch and win first and second contacts, then play? Yeah, that is what's suited us of late. Did we do a different job against Norwich? Perfectly well. Did we perform in a 3-5-2 against Watford, first half? Probably one of the best 40 minutes this season - on the front foot. The goals then kill you in the second half. So, there is an identity. The identity is winning games of football or trying to. Do we change for different teams? Of course, you have to adapt."