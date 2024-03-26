Ryan Lowe has been in the Preston North End hot seat for two-and-a-half years now - and the Lilywhites are looking to finish the season strongly.

North End are in the Championship play-off picture, with nine games left to play. It's Rotherham United at Deepdale this Friday, before an away clash at Birmingham City on Monday. Lowe guided PNE to a 13th placed finish in the 2021/22 season and 12th spot the campaign after. This season has been up and down, but improved form in 2024 has North End occupying ninth place.