Ryan Lowe admits Preston North End star was 'disappointed' before stand out performance
Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic stole all the headlines in midweek, but Duane Holmes came in for plenty of praise too.
The American was back in the starting lineup, having not featured in the goalless draw at Watford - on Easter Monday. Prior to that, Holmes - in the absence of Brad Potts and Alan Browne - had done a couple of stints at right wing-back for PNE.
But he was back in midfield against the Terriers - operating as one of two number eights, alongside Mads Frokjaer and slightly ahead of Ali McCann. He assisted Osmajic’s first goal of the night and played a huge part in the second half turnaround.
“He was (fantastic),” said Lowe. “Well you know, sometimes - Duano was disappointed with his performance against Birmingham. But, the game before that against Rotherham, he was fantastic and we changed to two eights today, instead of two fours and a ten. Ali McCann was the four, which he is very good at. We didn’t get much joy with it in the first half, but second half we were better at it because we were higher up the pitch - with more runs in behind.
“And that is what Duano gives you, he has got those legs and that energy, to get up and down. He was just unlucky not to score - a good save from the ‘keeper. He has got that enthusiastic attitude and desire to do well, especially against his old club. He did well against them last time and sometimes those players want that point to prove, that they are good enough for this team.”
