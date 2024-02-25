Ryan Lowe told player to ensure Preston North End debut happened at Coventry City
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was worried about denying Josh Seary his Championship debut for a second time, on Friday night.
The youngster - who recently extended his contract until 2025 - has been training with the first team all season. Seary's only senior appearance to date, though, had come against Salford City in the first round Carabao Cup clash. But, with first choice right wing-back Brad Potts sidelined with a hamstring issue, Lowe has been hinting Seary could get his Championship chance.
He opted against introducing the teenager in last weekend's Lancashire derby, but PNE's boss was desperate to get Seary on - towards the closing stages of Preston's 3-0 win at Coventry City. When the ball was eventually kicked out of play by Ben Whiteman, Lowe strode over to Seary and enjoyed the moment with his player.
"I asked him how much his bonus was... and he turned round and said 'It's not about the bonus lad!" said Lowe. "That's Josh's attitude... and he has obviously signed a new contract. I think it is important, when you've got young kids, that you give them incentives. Obviously, the incentive is being around the first team, but little bonuses here and there will certainly help.
"I was asking Ledo to kick the ball out at the end, actually. He was going to come on against Swansea, earlier on in the season when Duano scored. I just wanted to get him on the pitch. That's his first appearance and hopefully it's the first of many."