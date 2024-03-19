Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe feels supporters should get excited for the final nine games of the season.

The Lilywhites stayed in the play-off hunt with Saturday's 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle. North End are now five points off sixth placed Norwich City - whom they still have to play - and have a game in hand on the Canaries. Preston's form has been strong over the last couple of months and North End managed to bounce back from the Stoke City defeat - with three points at Home Park.

Lowe was happy to head into the international break on a high, but wants to see the fierce determination in his players remain, when the Championship schedule resumes. North End are next in action on March 29 as relegation-doomed, Rotherham United, head to Deepdale.

"It's the perfect way, with three points," said Lowe, on winning at Plymouth. "It is always nice and you can relax a little bit, with no pressure over the next week or so - at least. There is no game for two weeks, but we are not finished there. We've got to keep doing the right things. The lads will have a plan for their few days off, to do a bit of work.

"And then we will get back to it, next week. If we keep having belief and the mentality is right, the Championship is crazy isn't it? Anything can happen. And yeah, we will have a rest period now and go again. We want an exciting end to it and to see where it takes us.