Preston North End's win over Bristol City in mid-January is viewed as a sliding doors moment by manager Ryan Lowe.

The Lilywhites headed into the game having lost seven of their last 10 Championship games - and pressure on the manager high, from supporters. With the match goalless at half time and Deepdale particularly flat, Lowe made a triple half-time substitution - introducing Will Keane, Emil Riis and Mads Frokjaer.

Keane scored both of Preston's second half goals and the game finished 2-0 to North End. Since then, the trio have shone and Lowe's side have climbed back into play-off contention - with wins against Ipswich, Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Coventry. And if PNE do manage to break into the top six this season, Lowe will certainly look back on those crucial 45 minutes against the Robins.

"Yeah, it's not rocket science is it?" said Lowe. "How many games were left then? 20? So, you've done 26 already and you are thinking 'Where is it going to take us?'. And yeah, it probably was a defining moment for all really, because of the changes we made at half time and changing shape. What we've done is change shape a few times, looking at opposition and it's worked.

"Against Southampton, we went 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 - whichever way you look at it - and got a positive result. Teams like that, we've changed shape for, but we've also been great at 3-5-2 and 3-4-1-2. So, it was the moment of getting fresh players on the pitch and going with two strikers. Albeit it was a little bit too early for Emil, we felt 'Right, let's go for it' and we did it. I think, since that game, the performances in that shape have been excellent - and the results have been good.