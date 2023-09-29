Ryan Lowe explains his regular work in the media for Sky Sports and others
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is no stranger to the media scene, whether it be in the Sky Sports studio for midweek football or on national radio talking all things football.
The Liverpudlian commits to his fair share of work in addition to managing North End. It is an incredibly demanding lifestyle to adopt, with the PNE boss arriving home from Sky in the early hours before taking first team training the day after for example.
But, Lowe would not want it any other way - as someone who wants to constantly keep himself active in the football world. The 45-year-old views his media gigs as a pastime and assures it never disrupts his primary job as manager of the football club.
"It is my hobby, as mad as it sounds," said Lowe. "I like watching other games and I like being around people, picking brains. Tom Cairney was at Sky - a top Premier League footballer - and Lee Hendrie, who played in the Premier League, Clinton Morrison, Tim Sherwood. That is a hobby for me; I don't play golf. I play five-aside, but I have got no other hobbies. So, when I get invited to do some media work, I quite enjoy it. You have to do the things if they ask you and I've got a good relationship with Sky.
“I get down there every time I can and it never gets in the way of my work, because if it did I wouldn't do it. The fact of the matter is it's more of a hobby and something I quite enjoy doing. And also you are getting your eyes on other teams... the likes of Norwich and Leicester who are fantastic and you see different sides of it. It's all learning isn't it? Everything you are doing, you are learning. I need to be busy! I can't sit still. On the way down there you are doing work on the computer and on the way back. It is relentless, the job, but it is good.
“I am coming away from watching the Leicester game thinking and then having a chat with Marshy about it. When you go down to do these things you are learning all the time and you will pick up little snippets from different people. I think it is important you do that. I'm one that always has my ears wide open, listening to what people say and trying not to miss a trick if possible. So, the job is tiring, let alone anything else. But, that's what you've got to do and you get your rest at the weekend, through the week and you keep going."